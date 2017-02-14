Fallin Asks For $1.3B For Oklahoma In...

Fallin Asks For $1.3B For Oklahoma Infrastructure

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The request is more than a billion dollars. Governor Mary Fallin asking the federal government for help improving some of the state's most critical infrastructure, according to a request list from the National Governor's Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 55 min SEEKTRUTH 17,396
News Oklahoma lawmaker defends pregnant women are 'h... 2 hr panties2337 2
News Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh... Tue otis 1
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) Mon Mommabear 90
News Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui... Mon clueless 1
News Tulsa Mayor: City Contract To Film 'Live PD' Ha... Mon copywrite 1
News Oklahoma led US in child abuse, neglect by fost... Feb 12 abuse 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,819 • Total comments across all topics: 278,885,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC