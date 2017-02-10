Experts Urge Caution As Flu Season Co...

Experts Urge Caution As Flu Season Continues To Hit Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The flu is hitting Oklahomans hard. We are at the peak of flu season, and it's likely already hit your workplace, school, or even your home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 9 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,362
News Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $... 16 hr nappy 1
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) Thu youngin 88
News Oklahoma State's Food and Agricultural Product ... Feb 8 taketheirhand 1
News 'I'm at rock bottom,' Oklahomans fighting the a... Feb 7 gravel 1
News Investigation Underway After Body Parts Discove... Feb 7 femur 1
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... Feb 7 Alex 218
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,581 • Total comments across all topics: 278,758,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC