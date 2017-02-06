Ex-Oklahoma daycare operator to stand...

Ex-Oklahoma daycare operator to stand trial in child's death

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KAUZ

A former in-home daycare operator in Noble has been ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder in the death of a 4-month-old girl. A Cleveland County judge on Monday found there is enough evidence to order 46-year-old Melissa Clark of Noble to trial for the July 2016 death of Braelyn Zachary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 5 hr Dee Dee Dee 241
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 9 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,310
Election The "English is the Official Language of Oklaho... (Oct '10) 22 hr DuhBears 11,312
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) Sun BO DIDDLEY 247
News Oklahoma fans say president delivering on his p... Sun relatedtolizareds 3
Furniture Rotan Feb 3 Furniture Rotan 2
News It could soon be harder to get divorced in Okla... Feb 3 whatfordinner 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,073 • Total comments across all topics: 278,616,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC