Ex-Oklahoma daycare operator to stand trial in child's death
A former in-home daycare operator in Noble has been ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder in the death of a 4-month-old girl. A Cleveland County judge on Monday found there is enough evidence to order 46-year-old Melissa Clark of Noble to trial for the July 2016 death of Braelyn Zachary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|5 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|241
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|9 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,310
|The "English is the Official Language of Oklaho... (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|DuhBears
|11,312
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|Sun
|BO DIDDLEY
|247
|Oklahoma fans say president delivering on his p...
|Sun
|relatedtolizareds
|3
|Furniture Rotan
|Feb 3
|Furniture Rotan
|2
|It could soon be harder to get divorced in Okla...
|Feb 3
|whatfordinner
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC