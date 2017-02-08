EPA Administrator-designate, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt testifies on Capitol Hill.
According to sources, over 400 former EPA staff members sent a letter to the U.S. Senate asking it to reject the nomination Pruitt as the agency's new leader, saying "he has shown no interest in enforcing environmental laws. WASHINGTON - Pondering new restrictions on how the Environmental Protection Agency can use scientific data, congressional Republicans are seeking advice from the chemical and fossil fuel industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|7 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,340
|Oklahoma State's Food and Agricultural Product ...
|18 hr
|taketheirhand
|1
|'I'm at rock bottom,' Oklahomans fighting the a...
|Tue
|gravel
|1
|Investigation Underway After Body Parts Discove...
|Tue
|femur
|1
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|Tue
|Alex
|218
|The "English is the Official Language of Oklaho... (Oct '10)
|Feb 5
|DuhBears
|11,312
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|Feb 5
|BO DIDDLEY
|247
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC