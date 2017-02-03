Election '18 has already begun for Ok...

Election '18 has already begun for Oklahoma's gubernatorial race

A Democrat who supports legal marijuana and a Republican with a longtime animosity toward Oklahoma's turnpike system are publicly building support for possible governor campaigns. In a Facebook post Thursday, former state Sen. Connie Johnson asked her supporters to post their ideas to improve the state.

