Election '18 has already begun for Oklahoma's gubernatorial race
A Democrat who supports legal marijuana and a Republican with a longtime animosity toward Oklahoma's turnpike system are publicly building support for possible governor campaigns. In a Facebook post Thursday, former state Sen. Connie Johnson asked her supporters to post their ideas to improve the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,289
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|4 hr
|duck femocrats
|205
|Furniture Rotan
|16 hr
|Furniture Rotan
|2
|It could soon be harder to get divorced in Okla...
|Fri
|whatfordinner
|1
|Edmond Police Chief To Retire After Illustrious...
|Thu
|oswald
|1
|Hillary Clinton
|Thu
|okiady
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Feb 1
|WarForOil
|83,934
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC