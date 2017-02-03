Education issues await Oklahoma lawmakers as session begins
Alex Public Schools language arts and social studies teacher Nate Bauman works with fifth and sixth-grade students. [Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman] Vouchers, classroom funding and school accountability are likely to be topics of discussion during the 2017 state legislative session starting Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|6 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,307
|The "English is the Official Language of Oklaho... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|DuhBears
|11,312
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|8 hr
|Mikey
|224
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|11 hr
|BO DIDDLEY
|247
|Oklahoma fans say president delivering on his p...
|19 hr
|relatedtolizareds
|3
|Furniture Rotan
|Fri
|Furniture Rotan
|2
|It could soon be harder to get divorced in Okla...
|Feb 3
|whatfordinner
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC