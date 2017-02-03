Education issues await Oklahoma lawma...

Education issues await Oklahoma lawmakers as session begins

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Alex Public Schools language arts and social studies teacher Nate Bauman works with fifth and sixth-grade students. [Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman] Vouchers, classroom funding and school accountability are likely to be topics of discussion during the 2017 state legislative session starting Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 6 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,307
Election The "English is the Official Language of Oklaho... (Oct '10) 6 hr DuhBears 11,312
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 8 hr Mikey 224
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) 11 hr BO DIDDLEY 247
News Oklahoma fans say president delivering on his p... 19 hr relatedtolizareds 3
Furniture Rotan Fri Furniture Rotan 2
News It could soon be harder to get divorced in Okla... Feb 3 whatfordinner 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,126 • Total comments across all topics: 278,596,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC