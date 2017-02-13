Drivers see higher premiums after not...

Drivers see higher premiums after not-at-fault crashes

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Most drivers don't expect to be hit with a rate hike on their auto insurance after a car accident that wasn't their fault. But a consumer group says it happens, and it's a problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh... 2 hr otis 1
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) 8 hr Mommabear 90
News Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui... 12 hr clueless 1
News Tulsa Mayor: City Contract To Film 'Live PD' Ha... 22 hr copywrite 1
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 23 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,380
News Oklahoma led US in child abuse, neglect by fost... Sun abuse 1
News Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos... Sun WarForOil 2
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,948 • Total comments across all topics: 278,847,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC