Drivers see higher premiums after not-at-fault crashes
Most drivers don't expect to be hit with a rate hike on their auto insurance after a car accident that wasn't their fault. But a consumer group says it happens, and it's a problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh...
|2 hr
|otis
|1
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|Mommabear
|90
|Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui...
|12 hr
|clueless
|1
|Tulsa Mayor: City Contract To Film 'Live PD' Ha...
|22 hr
|copywrite
|1
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|23 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,380
|Oklahoma led US in child abuse, neglect by fost...
|Sun
|abuse
|1
|Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos...
|Sun
|WarForOil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC