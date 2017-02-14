Drivers See Higher Premiums After Not...

Drivers See Higher Premiums After Not-At-Fault Crashes

Most drivers don't expect to be hit with a rate hike on their auto insurance after a car accident that wasn't their fault. But a consumer group says it happens, and it's a problem.

