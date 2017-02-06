Discover Oklahoma: Bedre Fine Chocolate

Discover Oklahoma: Bedre Fine Chocolate

It appears the valentine's day candy of choice is, to no one's surprise, chocolate! This weekend on Discover Oklahoma, go inside one particular chocolate factory to see what sweet treats they are creating for this upcoming fun holiday. Dark chocolate, milk chocolate, white chocolate, chocolate on popcorn, chocolate in coffee, even with peanuts and pretzels.., Have we grabbed your attention? Top it off with a chocolate soda and you've just enjoyed the sweetest stop off I-35 in southern Oklahoma, Bedre Fine Chocolate in Davis.

