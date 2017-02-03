Death of veteran under investigation at Oklahoma VA center
The Tulsa World reports the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office recently finished an examination of the body of 70-year-old Leonard Smith. The cause of death is pending the results of toxicology tests.
