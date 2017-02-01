Crews battling 2 wildfires in southeastern Oklahoma

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016 file photo, crews battle a wildfire on U.S. 64 in Cleveland, Okla. Oklahoma has been placed under a national fire advisory as much of the state struggles with unrelenting drought and tinder-dry vegetation capable of igniting and quickly spreading out of control, state forestry officials said, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.