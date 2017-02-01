Corporate spending targeted Oklahoma teacher-raise effort ahead of election
Signs wait on a table for the start of a watch party Nov. 8 for State Question 779 at 21c in Oklahoma City. [Photo by Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman Archives] Nearly $860,000 was spent to defeat a teacher pay-raise ballot question in the final weeks of the campaign, almost half of which came in direct and in-kind contributions from the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|46 min
|duck femocrats
|155
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|WarForOil
|83,934
|National Fire Advisory Issued For Drought-Stric...
|11 hr
|red
|1
|Drunken driver swerves onto set of DUI awarenes...
|14 hr
|aware
|1
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|15 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,265
|Trump Won't Touch Obama's LGBTQ Discrimination ...
|17 hr
|rainbowafterthestorm
|1
|Theft Of Furniture, Appliance From Tulsa Busine...
|17 hr
|astuteassumptions...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC