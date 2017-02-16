Colorado man jailed in Oklahoma accused of killing kid's mom

A Colorado man was charged with murder Thursday in the death of his year-old daughter's mother, a day after authorities in Oklahoma caught up to him and the girl, who had been reported missing and was recovered unharmed. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested Adam Densmore , 32, on Wednesday for violating a custody order, Shannon Cordingly , a Boulder, Colorado, police spokeswoman said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.