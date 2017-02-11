Class 6A wrestling notebook: Westmoore's Randall, Deer Creek's Cole win third titles
Westmoore's Canon Randall wrestling Choctaw's Colt Newton in the Class 6A 113-pound championship match Saturday. [PHOTO BY SARAH PHIPPS, THE OKLAHOMAN] With a 5-1 decision over Choctaw's Colt Newton in the 113-pound match, Westmoore's Randall earned his third state wrestling title Saturday night at State Fair Arena.
