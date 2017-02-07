Bravo to Premiere New Docu-Series Sweet Home Oklahoma, 3/20

Bravo Media heads to the heartland when SWEET HOME OKLAHOMA premieres Monday, March 20 at 10pm ET/PT with back-to-back episodes. The light-hearted docu-series follows an eccentric, unfiltered group of ride-or-die friends who navigate life in Oklahoma City with irreverent humor and endless shenanigans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.