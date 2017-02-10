Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chosen, retained
There are 1 comment on the Fox 23 story from 2 hrs ago, titled Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chosen, retained. In it, Fox 23 reports that:
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fox 23.
|
#1 20 hrs ago
...based on how a crowd reacts..."
That's what they want. It's our team or the other.
If it were up to them, the state would spiral downward at a much faster rate than it already has.
Be prepared for Okla to have the first Sharia law enacted. The 10 commandments aren't going to go well with the new and improved podunky. they get the cross tatted on now and don't need a monument. They have the illuminati and cult classic bloggers that herd people into one of two ways of thinking.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|3 min
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,367
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|8 hr
|learntowrite
|1
|Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11)
|17 hr
|Idiotseverywhere
|490
|Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $...
|Fri
|nappy
|1
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Thu
|youngin
|88
|Oklahoma State's Food and Agricultural Product ...
|Feb 8
|taketheirhand
|1
|'I'm at rock bottom,' Oklahomans fighting the a...
|Feb 7
|gravel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC