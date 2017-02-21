Bill Seeks County Vote On Sunday Liquor Sales In Oklahoma
Legislation in the Oklahoma Senate would allow voters in the state's 77 counties decide whether liquor can be sold in the counties on Sunday. The Oklahoman reports that the bill would allow votes decide on a county-by-county basis whether liquor stores can open between noon and midnight on Sundays, beginning in 2018.
