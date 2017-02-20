Bill proposed to increase Oklahoma lo...

Bill proposed to increase Oklahoma lottery contribution to education by $110 million

Legislative budget leaders have filed a bill projected to increase the Oklahoma Lottery's contribution to education by $110 million over the next five years. House Bill 1837, by House Appropriations Chairwoman Leslie Osborn and Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Kim David, is designed to send more lottery revenue to education by letting the lottery offer larger payouts that improve lottery sales and ultimately send more money to public schools.

