Be Aware Of Scams During Tax Season

Be Aware Of Scams During Tax Season

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Recently, scammers are calling people and demanding money, pretending to be the IRS. Or they say you have a refund due and try to trick you into sharing private information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma House passes bill ending electric chai... 1 hr athought 1
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 7 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,434
News Mother Of Slain Baby Petitions For Capital Puni... 20 hr senseless 1
News Rape Victim Connected To Deadly Police Chase De... Sat sadistbunch 1
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) Fri Youngin 91
News washington_post_staff Fri USA Today 1
News Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education Feb 15 Black Terror 3
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,971 • Total comments across all topics: 279,021,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC