Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community After Bathroom Order
There are 3 comments on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 15 hrs ago, titled Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community After Bathroom Order. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
After guidelines from President Barack Obama saying schools should allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice was rolled back, familiar fears have begun to rise for transgender students and their parents. "As a parent, it is something now that I have to be concerned that they may be bothered with and they have the right to go to the bathroom they identify with," Vicki said.
#1 7 hrs ago
Why Okies fight over the right to use the bathroom is beyond me. One of their biggest complaints is about people have to go to the restroom. Many think they should take medication so they don't have to go and save the workplace 5 min of pay, while others simply do not think a "rest" break is needed and only affords one to the friends of their in the workplace.
Go any where and see if that isn't the case.
Fear and anxiety isn't just in the illegal and gay communities.
They like to bring up the fact that some child got raped in the restroom somewhere-maybe not even Okla- and try to hold you there with no break because of it.
Restrooms should be banned and diapers installed.
#2 6 hrs ago
A "cause" advocate commenting on the news section let's people know Tulsa is the capitol for gays/transgenders.
"so-called" Christians do not like people to use the restroom either. I once stepped out of a service to relieve myself and while in the stall I heard two little girls enter. They got quite when they saw my legs under the stall. Then they rolled a footstool in front of the partition door and left the room-turning out the light on their way out. Fortunately, I left slowly as it was dark and scooted the stool out of the way and made by way to the door in pitch black. Upon returning I told an elder what had happened had he laughed. This let me know something about them and their church and I never returned. They weren't in the hall when I went in and would have done it to anyone...even an 80 year old woman who could have fallen and broken a hip or worse.
#3 43 min ago
Oklahoma full of fukcingRedNecksEverywhere
