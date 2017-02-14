ACLU sues over appointment to Oklahom...

ACLU sues over appointment to Oklahoma State Supreme Court

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit Tuesday, asking the state Supreme Court to prohibit Justice Patrick Wyrick from serving on the court from District 2 in southeastern Oklahoma. The lawsuit on behalf of southeast Oklahoma residents Susan Spencer and Cheri Chandler alleges Wyrick doesn't meet the state Constitution's requirement that justices be a "qualified elector" - or voter - within the district for at least a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 22 min SeekTruth 17,393
News Oklahoma lawmaker defends pregnant women are 'h... 2 hr cpeter1313 1
News Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh... 15 hr otis 1
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) 20 hr Mommabear 90
News Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui... Mon clueless 1
News Tulsa Mayor: City Contract To Film 'Live PD' Ha... Mon copywrite 1
News Oklahoma led US in child abuse, neglect by fost... Feb 12 abuse 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,348 • Total comments across all topics: 278,864,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC