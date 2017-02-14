ACLU sues over appointment to Oklahoma State Supreme Court

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit Tuesday, asking the state Supreme Court to prohibit Justice Patrick Wyrick from serving on the court from District 2 in southeastern Oklahoma. The lawsuit on behalf of southeast Oklahoma residents Susan Spencer and Cheri Chandler alleges Wyrick doesn't meet the state Constitution's requirement that justices be a "qualified elector" - or voter - within the district for at least a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.