ACLU sues over appointment to Oklahoma State Supreme Court
The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit Tuesday, asking the state Supreme Court to prohibit Justice Patrick Wyrick from serving on the court from District 2 in southeastern Oklahoma. The lawsuit on behalf of southeast Oklahoma residents Susan Spencer and Cheri Chandler alleges Wyrick doesn't meet the state Constitution's requirement that justices be a "qualified elector" - or voter - within the district for at least a year.
