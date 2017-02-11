A look at NCAA Graduation Success Rat...

A look at NCAA Graduation Success Rates for Oklahoma's student-athletes

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Every year, the NCAA publishes Graduation Success Rates of Division I schools, which track the percentage of student-athletes who graduate within six years. The most recent figures available are for student-athletes who entered college as freshmen in 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 4 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,487
News Muslims prepare for third 'day at the Capitol' 21 hr thirddaynotjarsof... 1
News Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft... Fri OK is KraKKervill... 3
News Blanchard Family Moves Into Strongest Habitat F... Fri packagedlies 1
News The Pruitt Emails: E.P.A. Chief was arm in arm ... Fri Retribution 5
News Republicans battle over taxes in Kansas, other ... Fri AXXE ME 2
News Blanchard Family Gifted FORTIFIED Home From Hab... Fri nowind 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,501 • Total comments across all topics: 279,153,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC