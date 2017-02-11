9 Investigates: Oklahoma Workers' Compensation Reform
When state lawmakers passed legislation in 2013 that replaced the old Workers' Compensation Court with an administrative Workers' Compensation Commission, the business community thanked them for fixing what many felt was a broken system. But, four years later, there is evidence that the reforms are flawed, and that for many Oklahoma workers who are now hurt on the job, the new law adds insult to injury.
