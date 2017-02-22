$850,000 federal grant awarded to Cameron University in Lawton
The U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration is awarding an $850,000 grant to Cameron University in Lawton to build fully integrated science laboratories and associated facilities on the CU-Duncan campus. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Affairs Tom Guevara said Wednesday that the grant will help improve career opportunities for students in the region.
