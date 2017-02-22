$850,000 federal grant awarded to Cam...

$850,000 federal grant awarded to Cameron University in Lawton

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration is awarding an $850,000 grant to Cameron University in Lawton to build fully integrated science laboratories and associated facilities on the CU-Duncan campus. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Affairs Tom Guevara said Wednesday that the grant will help improve career opportunities for students in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republicans battle over taxes in Kansas, other ... 8 hr Tea Bag Residue C... 1
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 16 hr treason watch 83,936
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 17 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,450
News Oklahoma Senate panel passes bill protecting di... Tue fromworm 1
News OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As... Tue godsydrome 1
News Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says she's willing to... Tue vetoed 1
News Don't Hit the Brakes on Uninsured Motorist Cove... Tue worstination 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,390 • Total comments across all topics: 279,082,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC