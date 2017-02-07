3rd person arrested in connection wit...

3rd person arrested in connection with '08 death in Oklahoma

Authorities say a third person has been charged in the death of an Oklahoma man more than eight years ago. Cleveland County Sheriff Joe Lester said Tuesday that 36-year-old Thomas Ryan Wilmeth was charged in the 2008 killing of Cory Jay Bodily.

