3 rooting interests for Oklahomans at Sunday's Academy Awards
The 89th Academy Awards are Sunday, and if you're an Oklahoman looking for someone to root for, here are three Sooner State connections: The movie musical "La La Land" dances into the Oscars with a leading 14 nominations, which ties "Titanic" and "All About Eve" for the most in Academy Award history, with nods for best picture, best director and best original screenplay for writer-director Damien Chazelle, best actress for Emma Stone and best actor for Ryan Gosling. Given Hollywood's for adoration for movies about how great and important movies are ," "The Artist" and "Argo"), the undeniably charming and surprisingly thoughtful "La La Land" is the clear frontrunner to win best picture and snap up several other Oscars along the way.
