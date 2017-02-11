11 Oklahoma politicians who ran afoul...

11 Oklahoma politicians who ran afoul of the law

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A 2014 study by researchers at Indiana University and the University of Hong Kong ranked Oklahoma the 11th most corrupt state in America. Even in pre-statehood days, corruption was evident in the mistreatment of Indians, according to state historian Arrell Morgan Gibson, who wrote that the process by which they were "ruthlessly uprooted to make way for the white settlers, ranks with the tragedies of the ages."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 52 min Seektruth 17,469
News The Pruitt Emails: E.P.A. Chief was arm in arm ... 54 min Retribution 5
News Republicans battle over taxes in Kansas, other ... 3 hr AXXE ME 2
News Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft... 3 hr pissedoff 2
News Blanchard Family Gifted FORTIFIED Home From Hab... 5 hr nowind 1
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 6 hr WarForOil 83,937
News Oklahoma Senate panel passes bill protecting di... Tue fromworm 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,185 • Total comments across all topics: 279,112,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC