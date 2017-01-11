Winter Weather Watch Issued For Weste...

Winter Weather Watch Issued For Western Half Of Oklahoma

23 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The National Weather Service in Norman issued a Winter Weather Watch for central and western Oklahoma from Friday morning until Saturday night. Freezing rain will develop across Oklahoma mainly north of I-44 starting Friday morning and will continue during the day on Friday.

