"Why a stuffed animal?" Thieves break...

"Why a stuffed animal?" Thieves break into Oklahoma flower shop to steal teddy bears

58 min ago

Police in Marietta are searching for two thieves who allegedly stole several large stuffed animals from an Oklahoma flower shop. In January of 2016, Rodney's Flower Shop was hit by thieves who stole all the money from the cash register.

