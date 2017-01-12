"Why a stuffed animal?" Thieves break into Oklahoma flower shop to steal teddy bears
Police in Marietta are searching for two thieves who allegedly stole several large stuffed animals from an Oklahoma flower shop. In January of 2016, Rodney's Flower Shop was hit by thieves who stole all the money from the cash register.
