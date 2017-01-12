What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 9, 2017: See the photography exhibit...
Callie Campbell, 11, picks 75 to 125 pounds of cotton a day and totes 50 pounds of it when sack gets full. "No, I don't like it very much."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|seektruth
|17,100
|Oklahoma Actor Makes Hollywood History
|Sat
|heybabe
|1
|Police Investigating Deadly Shooting At NW Okc ...
|Sat
|spirallingdownward
|1
|Oklahoma's Revenue Collections Continue Downwar...
|Sat
|spirallingdownward
|1
|OSBI Makes Arrest In Blaine County Homicide
|Sat
|notprofit
|1
|Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to taking thousand...
|Sat
|notprofit
|1
|Abbreviated Pundit Round-up:'Draining the swamp...
|Jan 5
|Putz Pence Swamp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC