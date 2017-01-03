What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 7, 2017: Check out Star Wars Day at...

An OKC Jedi club member dressed as a Storm Trooper guards the entrance to the ice during Star Wars Day 2016 at the Myriad Botanical Gardens and Devon Ice Rink Saturday, January 9, 2016. Photo by Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman Archives Check out Star Wars Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Devon Ice Rink at the Myriad Botanical Gardens, Reno and Robinson avenues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.