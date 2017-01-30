What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 30, 2017: See Russian National Ballet...
The Russian National Ballet Theatre graces the Armstrong Auditorium, 14400 S Bryant Rd., stage for the fourth time to bring the rousing production of Leon Minkus' beloved "Don Quixote" to life. Audiences will have two opportunities to see the ballet: at 7:30 p.m. today and Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|12 min
|kuda
|96
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|23 min
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,259
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|40 min
|WarForOil
|83,930
|Witness Describes Frightening Moments Of NW Okc...
|Mon
|momentsintoyears
|1
|Land Run mural causing controversy at UCO
|Jan 25
|drawit
|1
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Jan 25
|amnesia
|1
|United Way of Central Oklahoma names 2017 volun...
|Jan 24
|unsung
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC