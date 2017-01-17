What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 20, 20...

What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 20, 2017: See Jewel Box Theatre's '37 Postcards'

From left, Jackie Smola, Dakota Bryant and Doug Monson appear in a publicity photo for Jewel Box Theatre's production of "37 Postcards." Photo by Jim Beckel, The Oklahoman See Jewel Box Theatre's production of "37 Postcards" at 8 p.m. today and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 3700 N Walker.

