Westmoore's Jessi Murcer commits to Oklahoma
Excited and blessed to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my basketball career at the University of Oklahoma ! #theresonly1 pic.twitter.com/Oo8NEo5BDV The 5-foot-6 guard has been a prolific scorer for Westmoore since her freshman season. Last season, she averaged 20.9 points while helping Westmoore make the Class 6A state tournament for the first time since 2003.
