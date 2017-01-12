Westmoore's Jessi Murcer commits to Oklahoma

Excited and blessed to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my basketball career at the University of Oklahoma ! #theresonly1 pic.twitter.com/Oo8NEo5BDV The 5-foot-6 guard has been a prolific scorer for Westmoore since her freshman season. Last season, she averaged 20.9 points while helping Westmoore make the Class 6A state tournament for the first time since 2003.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.