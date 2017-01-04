"We're not going to be able to fly," Oklahoma lawmakers must resolve Real ID issue this session
The Department of Homeland Security is giving our state lawmakers until June to come up with a plan to become compliant, or your Oklahoma driver's license won't let you into federal buildings, onto military bases or commercial aircrafts. "I think we, as a state government, owe our citizens the ability to fly using an Oklahoma driver's license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|4 min
|SeekTruth
|17,055
|Abbreviated Pundit Round-up:'Draining the swamp...
|1 hr
|Putz Pence Swamp
|1
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Preston
|2 hr
|Congress for sale
|2
|Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves
|2 hr
|lavon affair
|2
|Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly trying to b...
|Tue
|shakytown
|1
|Wildfire warnings posted in Southern Plains, Fl...
|Dec 31
|WelbyMD
|1
|New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most...
|Dec 28
|astute
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC