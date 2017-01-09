Watch: Suspect leads Oklahoma officers on second chase after allegedly stealing patrol car
Authorities tell KJRH that they initially were called to an armed robbery when they spotted Cody Rose in a vehicle that matched the suspect's car near 36th St. North and Peoria. Cameras were rolling as investigators say Rose somehow stole the police car and took off, leading officers on another chase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|seektruth
|17,100
|Oklahoma Actor Makes Hollywood History
|Sat
|heybabe
|1
|Police Investigating Deadly Shooting At NW Okc ...
|Sat
|spirallingdownward
|1
|Oklahoma's Revenue Collections Continue Downwar...
|Sat
|spirallingdownward
|1
|OSBI Makes Arrest In Blaine County Homicide
|Sat
|notprofit
|1
|Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to taking thousand...
|Sat
|notprofit
|1
|Abbreviated Pundit Round-up:'Draining the swamp...
|Jan 5
|Putz Pence Swamp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC