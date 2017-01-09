Watch: Suspect leads Oklahoma officer...

Watch: Suspect leads Oklahoma officers on second chase after allegedly stealing patrol car

Authorities tell KJRH that they initially were called to an armed robbery when they spotted Cody Rose in a vehicle that matched the suspect's car near 36th St. North and Peoria. Cameras were rolling as investigators say Rose somehow stole the police car and took off, leading officers on another chase.

