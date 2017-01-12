Warm Up, More Rain In Store For Eastern Oklahoma
Icy conditions are slowly departing eastern Oklahoma with a warm-up and, believe it or not, some heavy thunderstorms just around the corner! A very nasty ice storm will continue across northwestern Oklahoma today, but thankfully below freezing temperatures are not a concern for eastern Oklahoma for our Sunday. Dense fog will be an issue across portions of eastern and southeastern Oklahoma however, and that thick fog may linger through most of the morning due to very light winds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|6 hr
|seektruth
|17,136
|Police: New state law make it harder to keep id...
|Sat
|nonewnews
|1
|we need fresh blood for democrats to run for O...
|Fri
|bullmoose
|1
|Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ...
|Jan 13
|Ucan
|1
|Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs ...
|Jan 12
|hesays
|1
|3 in 4 Say Debt Collectors Defy Requests to Sto...
|Jan 12
|threeoffourdentis...
|1
|A Hateful Oklahoma Teacher Symbolizes Our Educa...
|Jan 11
|sosad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC