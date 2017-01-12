Warm Up, More Rain In Store For Easte...

Warm Up, More Rain In Store For Eastern Oklahoma

Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Icy conditions are slowly departing eastern Oklahoma with a warm-up and, believe it or not, some heavy thunderstorms just around the corner! A very nasty ice storm will continue across northwestern Oklahoma today, but thankfully below freezing temperatures are not a concern for eastern Oklahoma for our Sunday. Dense fog will be an issue across portions of eastern and southeastern Oklahoma however, and that thick fog may linger through most of the morning due to very light winds.

