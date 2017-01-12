Video, interviews & photos: Oklahoma Contemporary's ArtNow showcases state's diverse, current art
A participant looks at art by artist Brandon Reese during a curators' tour of the ArtNow exhibit at the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City on Monday. Photo by Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman Oklahoma City artist Sarah Atlee's "Martini: Head Clog II" is featured in Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center's 2017 ArtNow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|7 hr
|seektruth
|17,138
|Police: New state law make it harder to keep id...
|Sat
|nonewnews
|1
|we need fresh blood for democrats to run for O...
|Fri
|bullmoose
|1
|Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ...
|Jan 13
|Ucan
|1
|Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs ...
|Jan 12
|hesays
|1
|3 in 4 Say Debt Collectors Defy Requests to Sto...
|Jan 12
|threeoffourdentis...
|1
|A Hateful Oklahoma Teacher Symbolizes Our Educa...
|Jan 11
|sosad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC