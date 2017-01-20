United Way of Central Oklahoma names ...

United Way of Central Oklahoma names 2017 volunteer award recipients

United Way of Central Oklahoma will honor three community leaders at its annual Snowflake Gala on Friday evening at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. Dave Carpenter , president and chief operating officer at American Fidelity Assurance Company, is the recipient of the Ray Ackerman Leadership Award.

