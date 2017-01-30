Trump's travel ban raises concerns in...

Trump's travel ban raises concerns in Oklahoma's immigrant communities

University of Oklahoma student Elham Tajik, from Iran, shares her feelings Sunday about new foreign policy measures. [Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman] An Iranian couple in Norman expecting their first child has told the future grandmother she cannot travel to the United States after the delivery.

