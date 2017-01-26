Thriller 'Overexposed' begins product...

Thriller 'Overexposed' begins production in Oklahoma

11 hrs ago

Marguerite Moreau will star in the Oklahoma-made thriller "Overexposed," which begins principal photography Feb. 6 in Oklahoma City and Guthrie. Photo provided The state film and music office, along with producer Rob Allyn of Margate House Films and producer-financier Simon Fawcett and executive producer Larry Mortorff of UK-based Atlantic Screen Productions, made the announcement today.

