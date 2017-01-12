Thousands Of Oklahomans Without Power...

Thousands Of Oklahomans Without Power In Winter Storm

Hundreds of northeast Oklahomans are without power Sunday morning as a winter storm continues to move through the state. In western Oklahoma, the number is in the thousands.

