Thousands Of Oklahomans Without Power In Winter Storm
Hundreds of northeast Oklahomans are without power Sunday morning as a winter storm continues to move through the state. In western Oklahoma, the number is in the thousands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|12 hr
|seektruth
|17,140
|Police: New state law make it harder to keep id...
|Jan 14
|nonewnews
|1
|we need fresh blood for democrats to run for O...
|Jan 13
|bullmoose
|1
|Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ...
|Jan 13
|Ucan
|1
|Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs ...
|Jan 12
|hesays
|1
|3 in 4 Say Debt Collectors Defy Requests to Sto...
|Jan 12
|threeoffourdentis...
|1
|A Hateful Oklahoma Teacher Symbolizes Our Educa...
|Jan 11
|sosad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC