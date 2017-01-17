Thousands gather Saturday at Oklahoma...

Thousands gather Saturday at Oklahoma Capitol for Women's March

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A crowd estimated by organizers to be as many as 7,000 people came to the state Capitol in Oklahoma City on Saturday for The Women's March on Oklahoma, which included a walk along Lincoln Boulevard and a rally on the Capitol's south plaza that featured nearly a dozen speakers. [Photo by Jim Beckel, The Oklahoman] When asked why she had traveled to Oklahoma City for a rally and march at the state Capitol, Natalie Taft pointed to her daughters who sat in a circle playing a clapping game and wearing orange and green flowers in their hair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 2 hr seektruth 17,169
News Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar... 22 hr Alvin Boss 2
News Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education 22 hr Alvin Boss 2
News Nonwhite students outnumber white students in O... Fri moreIndianthanU 1
New in town Where r the drugs Jan 19 Justwondering 1
News Tulsa Boy Hit By Truck In Rush Hour Traffic Jan 19 whydidthechickenc... 1
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Jan 19 Alvin Boss 83,901
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,130,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC