Thousands gather Saturday at Oklahoma Capitol for Women's March
A crowd estimated by organizers to be as many as 7,000 people came to the state Capitol in Oklahoma City on Saturday for The Women's March on Oklahoma, which included a walk along Lincoln Boulevard and a rally on the Capitol's south plaza that featured nearly a dozen speakers. [Photo by Jim Beckel, The Oklahoman] When asked why she had traveled to Oklahoma City for a rally and march at the state Capitol, Natalie Taft pointed to her daughters who sat in a circle playing a clapping game and wearing orange and green flowers in their hair.
