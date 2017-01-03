The Morning Brew: Hundreds of Oklahom...

The Morning Brew: Hundreds of Oklahoma state employees get salary increases that top $5,000

Even in the face of a budget crisis, thousands of state employees received raises of $5,000 or more, reports The Oklahoman's Rick Green. The hikes came as appropriations to most state agencies were cut amid a $1.3 billion budget hole created by an oil industry downturn, tax cuts and generous tax credits to industry.

