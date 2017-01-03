The Latest: Winter weather in Texas, ...

The Latest: Winter weather in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 17 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,060
News Abbreviated Pundit Round-up:'Draining the swamp... Thu Putz Pence Swamp 1
Cheap Kitchens For Sale Preston Thu Congress for sale 2
News Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves Thu lavon affair 2
News Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly trying to b... Jan 3 shakytown 1
News Wildfire warnings posted in Southern Plains, Fl... Dec 31 WelbyMD 1
News New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most... Dec 28 astute 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,066 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,407

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC