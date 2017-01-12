The Latest: Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma deal with icy weather
A Missouri Department of Transportation salt truck spreads ice melt on Interstate 55 as coated tree branches sway overhead as seen from the Main Street bridge on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 in Festus, Mo. A thick glaze of ice covered roads from Oklahoma to southern Illinois on Friday amid a winter storm that caused numerous wrecks, forced school cancellations, grounded flights and prompted dire warnings for people to stay home.
