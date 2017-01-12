Sooners' Comeback Falls Short In Road...

Sooners' Comeback Falls Short In Road Loss To K-State

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Freshman Kameron McGusty scored a career-high 20 points, but the Sooners fell to Kansas State, 75-64, on Saturday afternoon inside Bramlage Coliseum. Kansas State came close to upsetting in-state rival Kansas earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 3 hr seektruth 17,100
News Oklahoma Actor Makes Hollywood History Sat heybabe 1
News Police Investigating Deadly Shooting At NW Okc ... Sat spirallingdownward 1
News Oklahoma's Revenue Collections Continue Downwar... Sat spirallingdownward 1
News OSBI Makes Arrest In Blaine County Homicide Sat notprofit 1
News Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to taking thousand... Sat notprofit 1
News Abbreviated Pundit Round-up:'Draining the swamp... Jan 5 Putz Pence Swamp 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,194 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,489

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC