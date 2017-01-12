Sooners' Comeback Falls Short In Road Loss To K-State
Freshman Kameron McGusty scored a career-high 20 points, but the Sooners fell to Kansas State, 75-64, on Saturday afternoon inside Bramlage Coliseum. Kansas State came close to upsetting in-state rival Kansas earlier this week.
