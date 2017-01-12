Some Oklahoma Highways Remain Slick And Hazardous
State highway officials report driving conditions continue to improve across Oklahoma one day after a snowstorm moved across the state. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says as temperatures rise, snow and ice on highways has begun to melt off the surface of the roads.
