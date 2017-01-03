Snow, Dangerously Cold Air Bearing Down On Oklahoma
A travel advisory will be in effect overnight and through Friday morning. Here this evening, it'll be mainly just cold & clouds across the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|59 min
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,060
|Abbreviated Pundit Round-up:'Draining the swamp...
|2 hr
|Monkey6196
|2
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Preston
|10 hr
|Congress for sale
|2
|Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves
|10 hr
|lavon affair
|2
|Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly trying to b...
|Jan 3
|shakytown
|1
|Wildfire warnings posted in Southern Plains, Fl...
|Dec 31
|WelbyMD
|1
|New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most...
|Dec 28
|astute
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC