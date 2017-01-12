Serial sex attacker jailed for life in the 1980s admits carrying...
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|seektruth
|17,135
|Police: New state law make it harder to keep id...
|3 hr
|nonewnews
|1
|we need fresh blood for democrats to run for O...
|10 hr
|bullmoose
|1
|Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ...
|21 hr
|Ucan
|1
|Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs ...
|Thu
|hesays
|1
|3 in 4 Say Debt Collectors Defy Requests to Sto...
|Thu
|threeoffourdentis...
|1
|A Hateful Oklahoma Teacher Symbolizes Our Educa...
|Jan 11
|sosad
|1
